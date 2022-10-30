Man, 60, in critical condition after crash leaves him trapped in burning car

A 60-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after crashing his vehicle on Sunday morning in Lacolle, Montérégie.

The vehicle crashed into a tree at about 2:45 a.m. on the Odelltown hill, near the Canada-US border.

"Following the impact, the vehicle caught fire," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt Béatrice Dorsainville.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was alone in the vehicle.

"He was extricated with the aid of the jaws of life and transported to the hospital," said Dorsainville.

The man was still in a critical condition seven hours after the incident.

"We have a police officer in collision investigation who proceeded to the analysis of the scene," said the SQ spokeswoman.

The SQ's investigation is continuing.