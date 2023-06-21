Man, 44, stabbed in downtown Montreal fight: police
A fight in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough Tuesday night resulted in the stabbing of one 44-year-old man and the arrest of another.
Police were called to the scene in front of the Welcome Hall Mission homeless shelter near St-Antoine and Lusignan Streets around 9:50 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim with stab wounds to his upper and lower body. He was transported to hospital, where he is expected to recover.
Another man, also 44, was arrested on-site.
A perimeter was established Tuesday night while the SPVM gathered more information on the event.
The investigation is ongoing.
