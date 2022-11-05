Man, 39, dies after hitting a pole during parachute landing in Victoriaville, Que.

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. -

A 39-year-old man is dead after a failed parachute landing in Victoriaville, Que., around 150 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Provincial police spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Bernard says police were called to the scene near the town's airport around noon Saturday.

She says it appears the man struck a pole as he was attempting to land.

Bernard says he was transported to hospital where he was declared dead.

She says a provincial police investigator and crime scene technicians are on the scene to determine what happened.

But she says it's too early to say whether a crime was committed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2022.