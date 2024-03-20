Man, 38, facing charges in series of business robberies and stick-ups in Verdun: Montreal police

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a suspect this week in connection with a series of robberies at businesses in Verdun, including one inside the Lionel-Groulx metro station.

The SPVM said in a news release that a 38-year-old man is accused of targeting five businesses between Feb. 18 and March 4.

"The businesses targeted were convenience stores, grocery shops, and a pharmacy," the SPVM said. "As one of the businesses was located inside Lionel-Groulx station, the metro section took charge of the investigation."

Police say that in two cases, the suspect allegedly asked a clerk behind the counter for a paper and pencil and then handed the clerk a note saying he was planning to hold the place up with a gun.

"In another incident, the suspect allegedly fled from a shop after seizing lottery tickets," the SPVM said. "He then allegedly pushed the cashier to the ground as she ran after him."

Investigators say the suspect was known to police and arrested on March 15 when spotted by two patrol officers.

He appeared at the Montreal courthouse on robbery, theft under $5,000, and receiving stolen property charges.

He is in custody and will remain there until the legal proceedings end.

"The investigation into this case is continuing, as investigators have reason to believe that the suspect may be responsible for similar thefts that have occurred recently," the SPVM said.