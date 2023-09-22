Man, 32, charged with severe beating of homeless man at Montreal metro station

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a suspect in connection with the assault of a homeless man at a metro station in the Latin Quarter that left the victim unconscious.

The SPVM said in a news release that a 32-year-old man was arrested in La Prairie on the South Shore, and he appeared in court on Friday on an aggravated assault charge.

Police are looking for two women who are suspected in connection with the Sept. 10 assault of the man at the Berri-UQAM metro station.

A man was found bloodied on the ground at the station at around 6:30 p.m. that night.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the victim had a serious head injury," the SPVM said in a news release. "The investigation later revealed that the man had been assaulted and thrown to the ground a few minutes earlier by a suspect, who had quickly fled the scene. The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital."

Police are looking to identify two women they say were with the accused.

Anyone with information on the attack is invited to submit an anonymous report on the Montreal Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133 or online on the site.