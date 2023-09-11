Man critically injured in assault at Berri-UQAM metro
A man suffered critical injuries Sunday evening following an assault at the Berri-UQAM metro station in downtown Montreal.
Several 911 calls were made around 6:30 p.m. regarding an unconscious person lying on the ground with upper-body injuries.
"On arriving on the scene, police officers assisted a man in his fifties. He was quickly transported to hospital," said Jeanne Drouin, spokesperson for the Montreal police (SPVM).
The man was still unconscious when he was taken to hospital. His life is feared.
According to the SPVM, a suspect aged between 20 and 30 "tripped the victim, who fell to the ground." Police had no further information Sunday night about the circumstances that led to this incident.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.
A perimeter was set up while investigators and forensic identification technicians analyzed the scene.
The Place Dupuis kiosk at Berri-UQAM station was inaccessible to the public, as the area was part of the perimeter set up by the SPVM.
Police gathered information from surveillance cameras and witness accounts. Anyone with information about this event is asked to call 911.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 11, 2023.
