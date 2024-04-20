Man, 31, wanted for criminal harassment on Montreal's South Shore

Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man suspected of domestic criminal harassment.

Roussillon police issued an arrest warrant for Jérémi Boucher, a 31-year-old man from St-Basile-le-Grand, after he fled from police in a Dodge RAM pick-up on April 16 on Highway 30 in La Prairie.

Boucher is 5'8" and weighs around 185 pounds. He has a clock tattoo on his left forearm and an insect and a dog on his right forearm.

Those who spot Boucher are asked to call 911 or the Roussillon police at 450-638-0911, ext. 615.