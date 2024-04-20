Man, 31, wanted for criminal harassment on Montreal's South Shore
Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man suspected of domestic criminal harassment.
Roussillon police issued an arrest warrant for Jérémi Boucher, a 31-year-old man from St-Basile-le-Grand, after he fled from police in a Dodge RAM pick-up on April 16 on Highway 30 in La Prairie.
Boucher is 5'8" and weighs around 185 pounds. He has a clock tattoo on his left forearm and an insect and a dog on his right forearm.
Those who spot Boucher are asked to call 911 or the Roussillon police at 450-638-0911, ext. 615.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What's a Barnacle? It's yellow, sticks and screams if you try to pry it off your car
Barnacles, bright yellow devices used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to cities across Canada.
Verdun Airbnb listing taken down amid complaints, fines and frustration from neighbours
An Airbnb in Montreal's Verdun borough was the source of much frustration from neighbours who say there were constant parties at the location. It has been taken down from the app, but housing advocates remain upset about short-term rentals.
Man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial dies of injuries, police say
A man who doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump is on trial has died, police said.
They were from different countries and barely spoke each other's languages. More than 20 years later, they're still happily in love
He decided to spend Christmas somewhere that wouldn't involve snowstorm disasters. She was spending the holidays with family, travelling for the first time outside of her native country of Venezuela. 23 years later, they're still in love.
Young people 'tortured' if stolen vehicle operations fail, Montreal police tell MPs
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
A Nigerian chess champion plays the royal game for 60 hours - a new global chess record
A Nigerian chess champion and child education advocate played chess nonstop for 60 hours in New York City's Times Square to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon.
Fire in Labrador town under control, officials tells residents to stay away
RCMP say the fire that prompted a state of emergency in a Labrador town is now under control.
12 students and teacher killed in Columbine school shooting remembered at 25th anniversary vigil
Thirteen victims of the Columbine High School shooting were remembered during a vigil Friday on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the shooting that was the worst the nation had seen at the time.
Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza city of Rafah kills at least 9 Palestinians, including 6 children
An Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza's southernmost city killed at least nine people, six of them children, hospital authorities said Saturday, as Israel pursued its nearly seven-month offensive in the besieged Palestinian territory.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
What to expect for Toronto Maple Leafs playoffs against Boston Bruins
The next chapter of the Toronto Maple Leafs rivalry with the Boston Bruins is set to unfold on Saturday night.
-
How to revive your lawn after winter and avoid long-lasting damage: experts
Winter weather can cause long-lasting damage to your front lawn, according to experts – the key to a healthy revival lies in a few simple maintenance practices.
-
U.S. FAA launches investigation into unauthorized personnel in cockpit of Colorado Rockies flight to Toronto
The U.S.’s Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a video that appears to show unauthorized personnel in the cockpit of a charted Colorado Rockies flight to Toronto.
Ottawa
-
Manor Park shooting leaves man dead, Ottawa police investigating
The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening on Birch Avenue.
-
Child not secured, mother holding baby on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario, driver facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a car that was initially stopped for stunt driving on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario had a child and a baby not safely seated Friday evening.
-
Ottawa is for the birds: Tips for birdwatching in the nation's capital
As springtime gets into bloom, birds that call Ottawa home are either migrating back to the area or becoming more active.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia justice minister resigns following domestic violence comments
Nova Scotia Justice Minister Brad Johns has resigned, according to a short statement from Premier Tim Houston on Friday evening.
-
RCMP seek help identifying person of interest after arson in Back Bay, N.B.
The St. George RCMP is asking for help from the public in identifying a person of interest after an alleged arson at a wharf in Back Bay, N.B., on Thursday.
-
Man wanted on province-wide warrant in N.S. arrested
A man who was wanted on a province-wide warrant in Nova Scotia has been arrested.
N.L.
-
N.L. gardening store revives 19th century seed-packing machine
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
Northern Ontario
-
Vicious attack on a dog ends with charges for northern Ont. suspect
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 22-year-old man with animal cruelty following an attack on a dog Thursday morning.
-
They were from different countries and barely spoke each other's languages. More than 20 years later, they're still happily in love
He decided to spend Christmas somewhere that wouldn't involve snowstorm disasters. She was spending the holidays with family, travelling for the first time outside of her native country of Venezuela. 23 years later, they're still in love.
-
Flood warning issued for Lake Nipissing shoreline in North Bay
A flood warning was issued Friday for the Lake Nipissing shoreline in North Bay, Callander and the Parks Creek watershed.
London
-
Early morning shooting under investigation by London police
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m. Saturday in a northwest London neighbourhood.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Are London Transit buses already too full to accommodate free passes for high school students?
Leadership at London Transit cautions that the logistics need to be worked out before approving a free bus pass pilot project for high school students by this September.
Kitchener
-
NDP leader likens Wilmot farmland grab to Greenbelt scandal
A controversial land acquisition proposed in Wilmot Township is once again in the spotlight, as Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles hosts a town hall in the community, calling the deal “eerily similar” to the Greenbelt scandal.
-
'I'm still shaking': Emotional victim impact statements shared after impaired double-fatal crash in Cambridge
It was an emotional day in court as close to a dozen people read victim impact statements to the man charged with impaired driving in a double-fatal Cambridge crash.
-
Police looking for woman after robbery in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have released a photo of a woman they are looking for as part of a robbery investigation.
Windsor
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
$5K in tools stolen after garage break-in, Chatham-Kent police say
Thousands of dollars worth of tools were allegedly stolen from a garage in Chatham, according to police.
-
'My family’s suffering still hasn’t ended': Faint hope hearing evidence concludes with victim impact statements
A Windsor man convicted in a violent murder 20 years ago awaits ruling on bid for early parole.
Barrie
-
Driver charged after Highway 400 crash sends woman and child to hospital
One person has been charged following a collision on Highway 400 in Barrie Friday morning that sent a vehicle rolling into a ditch.
-
Some important safety reminders for boating season
Orillia OPP underscores the crucial need for boaters to verify their safety equipment before the upcoming boating season.
-
Barrie pharmacy launches 1st provincial pharmacist care walk-in clinic
The first provincial pharmacist care walk-in clinic has opened at the Rexall in the north end of Barrie to provide more immediate care for minor illnesses and chronic care in a more private setting.
Vancouver
-
First Nation solar farm in B.C. expected to save 1.1 million litres of diesel a year
A First Nation in central British Columbia will build what the federal government says will likely be the largest off-grid solar project in Canada.
-
B.C. judge orders shared dog custody for exes who both 'clearly love Stella'
In a first-of-its-kind ruling, a B.C. judge has awarded a former couple joint custody of their dog.
-
Vancouver nurse, union say concerns over drug use in hospitals politicized
A Vancouver nurse is speaking out, saying politicians are using recent accounts of concerns related to the safety of health-care workers for political gain.
Vancouver Island
-
First Nation solar farm in B.C. expected to save 1.1 million litres of diesel a year
A First Nation in central British Columbia will build what the federal government says will likely be the largest off-grid solar project in Canada.
-
'It was joy': Trapped B.C. orca calf eats seal meat, putting rescue on hold
A rescue operation for an orca calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon off Vancouver Island has been put on hold after it started eating seal meat thrown in the water for what is believed to be the first time.
-
B.C. Humanist Association threatens to sue Vancouver Island city over council prayer
The B.C. Humanist Association has announced plans to sue a Vancouver Island city for breaching religious neutrality by including a Christian prayer in council.
Winnipeg
-
'Like part of the family': St. Boniface burger staple back after closing down last year
Mrs. Mikes shut down last year after a half-century of serving the community. Now its doors have reopened and Winnipeggers were lined up to get their fill, even as snow fell on them.
-
Winnipeg airport's longest runway is getting a facelift
The Winnipeg Airports Authority is doing an extensive repaving project to its largest runway.
-
Manitoba mom praises quick-thinking fire department for freeing daughter stuck in playground equipment
A Manitoba mother is praising firefighters for their quick work in helping her daughter who got stuck at a playground in Lorette, Man.
Calgary
-
Voluntary water limits put in place in face of possible Alberta drought
More than three dozen of Alberta's largest water users have agreed with a provincial plan to cut back on water usage this year ahead of a severe drought expected this summer.
-
From 'barely surviving, to living': Calgary family champions local mental health supports
It seemed like their world was crashing in when free mental health services changed the lives of a Calgary family and now they are trying to help others get the same support.
-
Abbotsford scores late in overtime to topple Wranglers 4-3
The Calgary Wranglers picked up a single point Friday night, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Canucks in an American Hockey League (AHL) game played in Abbotsford.
Edmonton
-
Spit, punches and bites: School support staff detail rising violence from students
A former educational assistant is calling attention to the rising violence in Alberta's classrooms.
-
New report suggests Alberta's emissions reduction plan made little progress in first year
Alberta has done little to advance its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions a year after introducing it, an analysis suggests.
-
The House is on the brink of approving aid for Ukraine and Israel after months of struggle
The House is preparing in a rare Saturday session to approve US$95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies.
Regina
-
Sask. father found guilty of withholding daughter to prevent her from getting COVID-19 vaccine
Michael Gordon Jackson, a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, has been found guilty for contravention of a custody order.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation sending offer to a vote 'tactical move': labour scholar
Teachers have three weeks to consider how they’ll vote on an offer from the provincial bargaining committee. But where does the dispute go next?
-
Saskatoon police to search landfill for remains of woman missing since 2020
Saskatoon police say they will begin searching the city’s landfill for the remains of Mackenzie Lee Trottier, who has been missing for more than three years.
Saskatoon
-
‘My family are all broken-hearted’: Grandfather of homicide victim speaks out
Saskatoon is grappling with the tragic death of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette, whose body was discovered on April 15. A day later, authorities confirmed her death as a homicide, sparking deep sorrow and calls for action within the community.
-
Saskatoon judge to make ruling on evidence in fatal THC-impaired driving case
A Saskatoon Provincial Court judge will determine whether testimony from a woman, charged with impaired driving causing the death of a child, will be used as evidence in her trial.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation sending offer to a vote 'tactical move': labour scholar
Teachers have three weeks to consider how they’ll vote on an offer from the provincial bargaining committee. But where does the dispute go next?