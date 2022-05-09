Man, 28, killed and 14-year-old injured in drive-by shooting outside Laval birthday party

New details are emerging about a deadly drive-by shooting in Laval over the weekend.

A family was struck in their vehicle early Saturday morning on their way back from a birthday party.

Bullets struck a car as it was leaving the Paragon reception hall on Cure-Labelle Boulevard, killing a 28-year-old man and injuring a 14-year-old boy.

"There was absolutely nothing to make us think something like this was going to come out of this evening," said Paragon manager Sophie Toutoungian. "There were people of all ages."

Toutoungian said a woman rented out the room for her 50th birthday and invited 100 people, including her 28-year-old brother who was visiting from the U.S.

Toutoungian said he is the man who died in the drive-by shooting, adding that his older sister is riddled with guilt.

"She was completely upside down. She said he came from out of town, she actually asked him to attend because she wanted her whole family to attend," she said.

The 28-year-old man died instantly. The 14-year-old was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

"There were five occupants in the car, two of them got hit by projectiles," said Stephanie Bashara, spokesperson for the Laval police.

Officers say no one in the vehicle that was shot at was known to police. It’s unclear who shot at the car or why.

Laval police investigators are reviewing security video from businesses in the area and asking the public for information.

"If we can have witness, with a camera, even if someone saw something, to call us would help," she said.

Anyone with information can call the Laval police line at 450 662-INFO (4636).