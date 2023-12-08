Man, 26, arrested in series of break-ins in downtown Montreal: police

Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested a 26-year-old man they suspect in a series of break-ins at businesses in the city centre.

Police arrested the suspect on Dec. 6 at his home in Rosemont and seized a number of stolen items and burglary tools during a raid.

"The alleged thief is notably suspected of having burglarized a luxury clothing store on November 13," the SPVM said in a news release. "He then left with merchandise valued at $55,000."

The SPVM said evidence allegedly linked the same suspect to nine other break-ins at banks, a restaurant, sporting goods and office supply retailers in November and December.

Police also arrested a 50-year-old man, who was allegedly part of an armed assault investigation on a different case.

The burglary suspect appeared in court on a series of charges and was detained while awaiting his next court date.