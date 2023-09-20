Montreal

    • Man, 19, sent to hospital after stabbing in St-Michel

    Montreal police investigate a stabbing of a 19-year-old man in St-Michel on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Montreal police investigate a stabbing of a 19-year-old man in St-Michel on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

    A 19-year-old man was rushed to hospital Wednesday night after he was critically injured in an armed assault in Montreal’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

    Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said the victim was found at the corner of St-Michel Boulevard and Louvain Street East at about 8:30 pm.

    He had upper body injuries, possibly from stab wounds. He was semi-conscious when transported to a hospital.

    The attacker or attackers fled the scene before police arrived, police said. 

    Montreal police investigate a stabbing of a 19-year-old man in St-Michel on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

    A perimeter was set up where the victim was found and the police canine unit was called in, but so far no arrests have been mande.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News