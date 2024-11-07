Major collision on Laval highway

Provincial police (SQ) say that a man was transported to the hospital after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on Highway 440 East in Laval.

An SQ spokesperson said the 911 call reporting the single-vehicle collision came in around 1 p.m.

“A vehicle lost control on Highway 440 East as it entered the service road near kilometre 20. A man in 40s sustains injuries, but authorities do not fear for his life.”

The SQ added that the crash caused considerable damage to the surrounding area and the car was totalled.

By 2 p.m., the area was cleared, and all the lanes were reopened.