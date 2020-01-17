MONTREAL -- Magician Alain Choquette suffered a heart attack Wednesday evening, and is forced to postpone all shows while he recovers.

Choquette announced the news on Facebook, and his message was shared by the production company Groupe Entourage.

Choquette wrote that he is out of danger, but that he will nevertheless have to undergo major surgery in the coming days. He is therefore forced to postpone his scheduled shows in February and March, and stop all his professional activities for the next two months.

The 57-year-old illusionist said his team is currently in communication with the various performance halls in order to quickly determine the dates for the postponed shows. Thereafter, venue managers will contact all ticket holders to advise them of what to do.