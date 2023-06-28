Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' with 2 stops in Montreal postponed due to illness

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2016 file photo, Madonna poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film "The Beatles, Eight Days a Week" in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2016 file photo, Madonna poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film "The Beatles, Eight Days a Week" in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon