Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' with 2 stops in Montreal postponed due to illness

Montreal fans of the Queen of Pop will have to wait a little longer to get into the groove as the singer is postponing her upcoming world tour due to an illness.

Madonna has two stops in Montreal on Aug. 19 and 20 at the Bell Centre for her "Celebration Tour," which was supposed to start July 15 in Vancouver.

On Wednesday, her manager, Guy Oseary, posted a message on his Instagram account saying she "developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU" on Saturday.

A full recovery is expected, he said, but she remains under medical care.

"At this time we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour in for rescheduled shows," Oseary wrote.

Tickets to Madonna's Montreal shows quickly sold out after going on sale Jan. 20. Some of them went as high as $6,000.