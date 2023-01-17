Madonna announces tour dates with a stop in Montreal

American diva Madonna will make a stop in Montreal in August as part of her new world tour, dates for which were announced Tuesday.

As part of her 'Celebration' tour, which will commemorate her hits of the past 40 years, the 64-year-old artist will perform on Aug. 19 at the Bell Centre.

Her series of shows will begin in Canada, in Vancouver, on July 15. She will also be in Toronto on Aug. 13.

After her North American tour next summer, she will head to Europe in the fall.

Madonna announced her tour on Instagram in a video in which comedian Amy Schumer challenged her to tour the world performing her greatest hits. The singer, who opened with a few seconds of her hit song 'La Isla Bonita', accepted the challenge with enthusiasm.

In a statement, she said she was 'very excited to explore as many songs as possible'.

Tickets for the Montreal show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Madonna last performed in 2019 with the `Madame X' tour.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 17, 2023