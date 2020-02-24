BOUCHERVILLE, QUE. -- Hardware retailer Lowe's Canada says it wants to fill more than 4,700 seasonal part-time and full-time positions and 700 permanent positions in its chain of stores this spring.

The company announced Monday it will hold a national hiring day on March 14 in all Lowe's, RONA and Reno-Depot stores in Canada. Some candidates may be offered a job the same day, the retailer says.

Positions that need to be filled include store administrative support associates, class 1 and class 3 drivers, sales associates, reception clerks, material handlers, customer service agents, cashiers and lumberyard clerk.

The company says it is not necessary to have experience in the home improvement sector to submit an application. And to accommodate the student population, the hiring date for most seasonal jobs will be flexible, it says.

The number of vacancies is estimated at 2,375 in Ontario and 1,800 in Quebec. Thirty positions will be offered in the Atlantic.

Monday's hiring announcement comes just three months after Lowe's announced it is closing 34 stores across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2019.