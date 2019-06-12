

CTV Montreal Staff





There was only one winner for the $65 million Lotto Max draw, and they bought their ticket in Quebec.

A spokesperson for the agency later said the ticket was purchased on the island of Montreal.

Tuesday's prize was a record-setting high for the lottery.

Since Lotto Max was created in 2009, there have been 26 jackpots claimed by Quebecers, including four prizes of $60 million.

The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 33 million.

The next Lotto Max draw, on Friday, will be about $19 million.

Check out the winning numbers for the grand prize, and the million-dollar prizes.