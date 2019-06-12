Featured Video
Lotto Max won in Quebec
If you’re feeling lucky you might want to pick up a Lotto Max ticket.
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 7:51AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 12, 2019 9:11AM EDT
There was only one winner for the $65 million Lotto Max draw, and they bought their ticket in Quebec.
A spokesperson for the agency later said the ticket was purchased on the island of Montreal.
Tuesday's prize was a record-setting high for the lottery.
Since Lotto Max was created in 2009, there have been 26 jackpots claimed by Quebecers, including four prizes of $60 million.
The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 33 million.
The next Lotto Max draw, on Friday, will be about $19 million.
Check out the winning numbers for the grand prize, and the million-dollar prizes.