Loto-Quebec surprised at Montreal public health's opposition to video gaming machines at Bell Centre

Loto-Quebec is surprised that Montreal public health recommended against the proposed plan to install around 300 video lottery terminals at Taverne 1909, a four-storey building next to the Bell Centre.

A nearly 40-page report on the proposed gaming centre details the potential harms associated with opening a mini-casino-type establishment in the heart of the city's downtown, a stone's throw from the Montreal Canadiens' home arena. The report says a new gaming hall would "result in a substantial change in the supply" of gaming machines.

"On the basis of public health considerations, the Direction régionale de santé publique de Montréal does not recommend setting up a gambling hall in downtown Montreal," the report's conclusion reads. "[Public health] recommends continuing to reduce the number of VLT sites in Montreal, as observed since 2017, by ceasing to grant operating permits for video lottery terminals."

Among its conclusions, public health found that having a centralized gaming hall in an area of heavy foot traffic would "allow larger sums to be wagered and more quickly than the VLTs that will be removed from bars and brasseries" and that it would lure younger people and vulnerable gamblers to a potentially dangerous gaming habit "with the associated health impacts that we all know about."

Loto-Quebec spokesperson Renaud Dugas said the crown corporation asked Quebec public health for its opinion and recommendations in April and that is should be coming soon.

"We are also surprised that Montreal Public Health decided to send its report and grant an interview to journalists rather than to the main party concerned, Loto-Québec," said Dugas. "We are also surprised because we have been working with Montreal Public Health on this issue for two years, even before the project was submitted."

Montreal public health also criticized Loto-Quebec's "lack of transparent public consultation of the various local stakeholders."

Dugas said Loto-Quebec has been transparent and open to questions from Montreal public health, and that part of the plan was to reduce the number of VLTs in Montreal in parallel with installing the ones at Taverne 1909.

"Loto-Québec has difficulty explaining why its proposal to reduce the number of VLTs in the city of Montreal by 20 per cent (i.e. nearly 600) is considered a bad idea," he said.