Longueuil teen missing since Nov. 29 found: Police
Published Wednesday, December 1, 2021 10:06PM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 9, 2021 9:20AM EST
MONTREAL -- A 16-year-old girl missing since Nov. 29 has been located, according to Longueuil police, who say she is “safe and sound.”
She was found early Thursday morning after numerous investigations.
Police asked for the public’s help in locating the teen on Dec. 1.
CTV's original report of the story has been deleted to remove details about the teenager's identity.