Longueuil police seek girl, 17, missing since Friday afternoon

Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for the public's help locating 17-year-old Anika St-Hilaire, who could be in the Longueuil, Montreal or Laval areas.

St-Hilaire was last seen in Longueuil on Dec. 30 around 12:30 p.m. wearing a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, red cotton pants and a sweater with a white line on the side.

The teen is 5'4" (162 cm) and weighs 158 lbs (72 kg).

She has white skin with blonde hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her right eye.

Police say there's reason to fear for her safety.

Anyone with information on St-Hilaire's whereabouts is asked to call 911.