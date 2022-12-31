Longueuil police seek girl, 17, missing since Friday afternoon

Anika St-Hilaire, missing from Longueuil since Dec. 30, 2022. (SPAL) Anika St-Hilaire, missing from Longueuil since Dec. 30, 2022. (SPAL)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon