MONTREAL -- Longueuil police have arrested a man who worked in a youth centre on child pornography charges.

Officers on Tuesday arrested Philip Pedersen, 48, at his home in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, on Montreal's south shore. He works as an intervention officer in a youth centre, the SPAL said in a press release.

Police accused Pedersen of accessing and possessing child pornography. He appeared in court on Wednesday.

He was released on a promise to appear at a later court date, on the condition he not be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16, use the internet or work or volunteer anywhere he would likely come into contact with someone under the age of 16.

Longueuil police ask anyone with information to call their anonymous tip line, 450-646-8500.