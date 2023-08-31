Longtime NDG hotspot Momesso Restaurant is up for sale
Known for satisfying classics like Italian subs and ooey-gooey double-cheese poutine – often consumed while regulars watched a hockey game, Momesso Restaurant in NDG is on the lookout for a new owner.
The local landmark, officially named Momesso Caffe Sportivo, is located down a few steps in a building at 5562 Upper Lachine Road, an area known as NDG's Little Italy.
It's listed for $119,000 before taxes. The price includes all the equipment and furniture now installed in the still operational restaurant, according to real estate broker Mark Orsini. He said that makes for a smooth transition for anyone who wants to step in and take over.
The interior of Momesso Restaurant first opened as a cafe in 1978. Photo: Andy Vathis (Mark Orsini, real estate broker)
The family of former Canadiens player Sergio Momesso grew the business over the years turning it into a full-fledged restaurant.
"Momesso restaurant remains a small family-run business and as such, we treat and greet our clientele like our very own family," the website reads.
Momesso Restaurant in NDG is known for its Italian subs. Photo: Andy Vathis (Mark Orsini: real estate broker)Overloaded Italian subs are Momesso's specialty. Photo: Andy Vathis (Mark Orsini, real estate agent)Sports fans regularly gather at Momesso Restaurant to watch events. Photo: Andy Vathis (Mark Orsini, real estate broker)
