MONTREAL -- As the province of Quebec moves towards deconfinement, the $2-an-hour premium paid to employees in working in supermarkets is coming to an end - a move that union leaders are calling disappointing.

On Thursday, Loblaws said the bonus its employees have been receiving will end on June 13.

It plans to offer those who were on the ground during the height of the pandemic a one-time reward of $200 or $200 each.

When asked, management at Metro – another major grocery store in the province – did not want to reveal whether or not it will extend its employees’ premiums.

Walmart said it ended employee premiums at the end of May.

A member of the communications team at Olymel, Richard Vigneault, said Olymel's employees will benefit from bonuses until June 22.

With files from The Canadian Press.