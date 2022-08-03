'Likely' link in 2 fatal shootings in just over an hour: Montreal police
Two men are dead in two separate shootings in just over an hour on Tuesday night in Montreal.
It is very likely that these two events are related, but investigators can't confirm this until the investigation is completed, said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils on Wednesday.
No arrests have been made to date.
The first incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. in the borough of Saint-Laurent.
Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the intersection of Jules-Poitras and Deguire boulevards near Roman-Zytynsky Park.
"Once on the scene, police found the victim shot and injured to the upper body," said Gabriella Youakim, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The victim died on site."
The 64-year-old victim was known to police.
Sixty-five minutes later, at 10:50 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
When police arrived at the intersection of Sauvé Ouest and Meilleur streets, near Saint-Benoît Park, they found a 48-year-old man lying on the ground.
"His death was confirmed on site," stated Youakim. "No arrests have been made so far."
He was not known to police.
Security perimeters have been set up at both crime scenes to allow investigators to canvass the areas.
Yoakim confirms the two deaths are the 16th and 17th homicides on the territory monitored by Montreal police.
- With files from The Canadian Press
