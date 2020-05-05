MONTREAL -- After being the centre of a media storm in April, the situation may have returned to somewhere close to normal at Herron Residence in Dorval.

Forty-six residents have died of COVID-19 and 75 per cent of those living there are infected, but the situation is much better than it was at the start of the epidemic.

Catherine Swift chatted with her 94-year-old aunt Teresa Walton by phone, who tested positive for the virus but is asymptomatic. Swift said staff is treating her aunt well.

“There seem to be more nurses milling around in and out of my auntie's room. I only see it from the perspective of her window when I come to visit,” said Swift. “They’ve been great.”

Premier Francois Legault announced Tuesday that seniors in private residences, such as Herron, will soon be allowed visitors and be allowed to go outside for some fresh air.

However, Quebec director of public health Horacio Arruda said that only seniors who do not have a presumed or confirmed case of COVID-19 would be allowed either privilege.

Patricia Dibiase and her husband Franco Leone came to visit Dibiase’s mom, who contracted the virus and was sent to Lakeshore General Hospital for five days due to dehydration.

“They improved her condition, they rehydrated her, we even got to have Facetime sessions at Lakeshore, which was very nice on the part of the staff over there, and now she’s back here and seems more cohesive and a little more cognitive,” said Leone.

Dibiase said it is still not back to what it was.

“No way, and after so many people died, no,” she said. “Slowly, hopefully, it will get back to normal, but we don’t know.”

Herron's ownership company Katasa had no comment on the situation at the residence which remains under the regional health and social services' control.

Colleen Bernard’s mother-in-law Shirley tested positive, but is doing well. Bernard said her mother-in-law has always received quality treatment and the staff has always communicated well with the family.

She is happy the treatment has improved, but would like one thing.

“She’s not getting the regular stimulation that she used to get from visits,” said Bernard.

“She just keeps saying: ‘I wish you could come in. I wish you could come in,’” said Swift.