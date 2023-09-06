Liberals support CAQ plan to not send cheques to Quebecers

Quebec Liberal party interim leader Marc Tanguay speaks to the media before the party caucus, Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in Saint-Paulin, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Quebec Liberal party interim leader Marc Tanguay speaks to the media before the party caucus, Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in Saint-Paulin, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon