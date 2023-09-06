Liberals support CAQ plan to not send cheques to Quebecers

Interim Quebec Liberal leader Marc Tanguay welcomed the CAQ government's change of strategy, abandoning the idea of sending cheques to Quebecers in favour of more targeted measures.

In a series of interviews on Wednesday, Finance Minister Eric Girard warned that he would not be sending out any more cheques this autumn to taxpayers facing a staggering rise in the cost of living.

Instead, he said he would concentrate on three priorities in his next economic update: housing, homelessness and adapting to climate change, a strategy well received in the Liberal camp.

"It's clear that these are important elements," said Tanguay on the sidelines of his party's caucus in Saint-Paulin, Mauricie.

"We have always said that cheques were not the solution," he added. "What we were proposing (...) were structural measures that would have the greatest impact on those earning the lowest salaries."

Among other things, the Liberals are advocating the abolition of the Quebec sales tax (QST) on essential products such as soap, shampoo and toothbrushes.