The provincial government is promising to give five English groups $950,000 over the next two years.

Kathleen Weil, the minister responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, made the announcement Monday at Concordia University.

She said the funding comes out of the Anglophone Secretariat's budget, and will go toward expanding school programs, improving tourism, and more.

The English Language Arts Network, the Council for Anglophone Magdalen Islanders, and the other groups said they were happy with the funding increase, but acknowledged a certain level of cynicism after years of being taken for granted by political parties in Quebec.

Premier Couillard said as much on Sunday, telling a gathering at Dawson College that the Liberals had not properly recognized the situation of the English-speaking community earlier in his mandate.

Weil said that was a sign things were improving.

"They saw it as very authentic when he said I've always cared about the community and he said beyond the voice, beyond your support, I want your trust, and the trust comes from dialogue, active listening on the part of the government to change things, to make sure the community feels at home here with deep roots," said Weil.

"So the comments I had were people were delighted that there's a change in our approach. It's a much more effective approach having a government body dedicated and a minister dedicated to the vitality of the community."

Weil also promised there will be more announcements and money for English-speaking Quebecers in the coming months including a plan to keep young Anglophones in the province.