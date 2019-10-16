With three federal party leaders spending Wednesday campaigning in Montreal, a new poll shows that the Liberals are maintaining a comfortable lead in what has been a traditional stronghold for them.

The poll, conducted from Oct. 4 to Oct. 13 by Nanos Research for CTV News and the Globe and Mail, found that 39.5 per cent of Montrealers plan to vote for the Liberals in the Oct. 21 federal election. That's down 0.2 percentage points from a previous poll of Montrealers taken from Sept. 21-30.

The Nanos poll found the Bloc Quebecois in second among Montreal voter intentions, with 23.6 per cent (up 1.4 percentage points). The NDP had the most momentum among the parties, with 16.1 per cent, up three percentage points. The Conservatives were down the most, scoring 8.4 per cent, down 5.1 percentage points from the earlier poll. The Green Party (10.4 per cent) and the People's Party (0.7 per cent) were both down slightly.

Across Quebec, Nanos found that the Bloc Quebecois's recent momentum is continuing, with 24.5 per cent of Quebec voters planning to vote for the BQ. That's up 2.5 percentage points from the late-September poll. The Liberals still lead province-wide, with 34.7 per cent, but that is down slightly from 35.3 per cent.

The third-place NDP (15.5 per cent) is also building in Quebec, up 2.2 percentage points, while the Conservatives (15.2 per cent), the Green Party (8.3 per cent) and the People's Party (0.7 per cent) are all trending slightly downward.