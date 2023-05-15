Liberals choose Anna Gainey to run in Montreal byelection

Anna Gainey will represent the Liberals in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce--Westmount by-election on June 19.

The executive director of the Gainey Foundation, which supports organizations that provide educational programs for youth, won her party's primary on Monday.

"Thank you, NDG-Westmount. It’s a true honour to have your trust and confidence as our Liberal candidate in this important by-election," Gainey tweeted Monday.

The Liberal Party of Canada congratulated Gainey. "Dedicated community leader and former Liberal Party president, Anna is ready to vigorously represent the people of her community in Ottawa," it said in a Twitter post.

Former Liberal Foreign Affairs Minister and MP for the riding, astronaut Marc Garneau, announced he was stepping down in March after 15 years in politics.

Two New Democratic Party (NDP) candidates are campaigning in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce--Westmount to represent the party in the upcoming by-election: Jean-François Filion, an English teacher, and Malcolm Lewis-Richmond, a long-time party member.

Three other ridings will elect their MPs on June 19: Oxford, Ontario, Portage--Lisgar and Winnipeg--South Centre, Manitoba.

Electors in these four ridings will be able to vote at their local polling stations on election day, June 19, or at advance polls from June 9 to 12. They will also be able to vote at their Elections Canada office at any time between now and June 13, or by special ballot, by applying before 6 p.m. on June 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 15, 2023.