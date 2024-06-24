Leylah Fernandez through to second round at Eastbourne, Andreescu loses in Bad Homburg

Canada's Leylah Fernandez continued her Wimbledon preparation with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova on first-round action Monday at the Rothesay International grass-court tennis tournament.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., won 81 per cent of first serve points and saved seven of the nine break points she faced.

The Canadian made the most of her chances when presented with break point by converting five of nine.

Fernandez, who opened her grass-court season with a run to the third round last week in Birmingham, England, Dabrowski and Routliffe will next face the winner of a match between qualifiers Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland and Ashlyn Krueger of the United States.

In doubles action in Eastbourne, the top-seeded duo of Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Czech pair Anna Siskova and Miriam Kolodziejova.

Dabrowski and Routliffe will next face Chinese tandem Guo Hanyu and Jiang Xinyu.