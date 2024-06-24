Dead body found in Angrignon Park, Montreal police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a dead body was found in Angrignon Park on Monday afternoon.

Police received a call at 1:55 p.m. after a body was found near Trinitaires Boulevard in the park.

Officers and paramedics arrived on the scene and found a man who was deceased at the scene, the SPVM said.

No age or identification has been released yet as investigators work to determine the causes of the man's death.

The SPVM said it's being considered a suspicious death but has not labelled it a homicide.