MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens on Thursday announced that the team is sending forward Ryan Poehling back down to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

Poehling was with the Habs for less than 24 hours after being called up to replace Matthew Peca, who was injured in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Poehling had no points in 9:48 of playing time in the team's 3-2 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre Wednesday night.

It was Poehling's second stint with the Habs this season; he played four games with the team from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, during which he did not have any points.

In 26 games with the Rocket this season, Poehling scored five goals and had seven assists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2019.