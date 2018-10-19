Featured Video
Legault 'very busy', will not attend UN Conference on Climate Change
Quebec Premier-designate Francois Legault speaks to the media the day after after winning the provincial election Tuesday, October 2, 2018 in Quebec City.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 1:05PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 19, 2018 1:55PM EDT
Premier François Legault said he understands that he must do more for the environment, but is nonetheless reluctant to travel to the next annual United Nations Conference on Climate Change in December, as his predecessors did before him.
He told the media in a news conference Friday in Quebec City that his agenda is “very busy.”
As he presented his cabinet at the National Assembly Thursday, Legault said he has heard the messages of Quebecers during the election campaign, saying we must do more to fight against global warming.
He said that he intends to take action and that he has given new Environment Minister MarieChantal Chassé a mandate to act in a pragmatic manner and give results.
Legault said he will not be attending COP24, the UN Conference on Climate Change, which is taking place in Poland Dec. 3 to 14. That meeting will bring together delegations to adopt a set of decisions to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and slow down global warning as approved by the Paris Agreement.
Legault said he just returned from his first official mission to the Francophonie Summit, and that as his government is in its infancy, he wants to be at the National Assembly when it convenes on November 27 to introduce bills.
