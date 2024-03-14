MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Legault to ask Trudeau for full immigration powers

    Quebec Premier Francois Legault comments on the provincial budget during a news conference, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Premier Francois Legault comments on the provincial budget during a news conference, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
    Share
    Quebec City -

    On Friday, Premier François Legault will ask his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau to transfer all immigration powers to Quebec.

    He made this clear on Thursday in response to a question from Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

    The two leaders will meet in Montreal on Friday to discuss Legault's concerns about the immigration situation. He is calling for a reduction in the number of temporary immigrants and asylum seekers.

    As of Dec. 31, Quebec has received 160,651 asylum seekers, representing 55.6 per cent of the country's total and putting a lot of pressure on service delivery.

    "Yes, that's going to be one of the points, I'm the one who asked for the meeting with Mr. Trudeau, then it's going to be one of my requests, so, to transfer all immigration powers," he said during question period.

    "Coup de théâtre this morning," the PQ leader later wrote on X, admitting he had been baffled.

    "I've been leader of the PQ for three-and-a-half years now, and for three-and-a-half years I've been constantly asking the premier to keep his promise and formally request that Ottawa give him full powers over immigration. I wasn't expecting this, but in response to my umpteenth question on this issue, the premier finally answered in the affirmative."

    Legault is already considering a Plan B in the event of the federal government's refusal to transfer all immigration powers to him.

    "We're going to evaluate our options," he said. "There are options on the table, and we're already evaluating them."

    The demand for full immigration powers for Quebec has been part of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) platform since 2015, but the party has never been successful.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 14, 2024.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    • Pedestrian struck in Windsor on Monday dies

      The pedestrian struck in east Windsor on Monday has died. The 87-year-old person was initially taken to hospital with what was described by police as "serious" injuries.

    • $629,000 in drugs seized in province-wide investigation

      OPP have seized $629,000 worth of drugs and over $200,000 in cash through a large drug trafficking investigation that started in October 2023. On Feb. 28, search warrants were used to enter properties in London, the GTA and Thunder Bay.

    • $500 in fragrances stolen from LaSalle business

      Police in LaSalle are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to the theft of fragrances and a package of paper towels. The theft happened around 6 p.m. on March 9 at a pharmacy on Malden Road.

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News