Legault revealed what he truly thinks of immigrants, Anglade jabs as former premier apologizes

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is being accused of revealing his true feelings about newcomers by linking immigration to violence and extremism.

Thursday, the former premier told reporters he never meant to disparage immigrants when he said he wouldn't increase immigration because Quebecers don't like conflict, extremism or violence.

Speaking in Roberval, Legault said immigration is a source of wealth for Quebec, but all countries face a challenge when it comes to integrating newcomers into a set of values.

His clarification wasn't good enough for Liberal (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade, who told reporters she believes Legault revealed what he truly thinks regarding immigrants.

"What he said...is the essence of his thinking," she said. "He's saying that 'the other,' who is not like us, can be dangerous (...) He equated immigration to violence. We feed prejudice by doing this. We act as if the other is the bad guy."

Anglade, a former member of the CAQ, says she left the party years ago because of its stance on immigration, adding that Legault hasn't evolved on the issue.

Québec Solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois added Legault underestimates the impact comments like that have on the daily lives of regular people.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2022.