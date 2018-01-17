

CTV Montreal





The City of Montreal says it will need to hire up to 54 more people to handle the legalization of cannabis, and it will cost the city up to $9.3 million annually – a cost it hopes will be covered by pot sales.

A new report by Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton show the city will need to hire between 23 and 54 employees, primarily for the police force and fire department. It will also need more resources in communications and security.

The recurring financial impacts of legalizing cannabis could range from $ 4.7 million to $ 9.3 million a year, the report showed.

“We did our homework; we assessed the issues from both a social and public safety point of view. And while we welcome Bill 157, one conclusion stands out: Montreal will need significant resources to ensure that the legalization of cannabis will fit seamlessly into its unique and complex reality, "said Robert Beaudry, city council’s government relations officer in the executive committee.

The city will focus its efforts on public safety, prevention and education efforts, in particular when it comes to young people, as well as promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The city is calling for the right to regulate consumption in public places and during special events, added Rosannie Filato, the executive committee member in charge of social and community development.

“We will have to make sure that the legalization of cannabis does not harm cohesive living, nor the sharing of the public space,” she said.

Beaudry said the city wants the legalization of marijuana to cost nothing for the city, and hopes to receive “its fair share of tax revenues associated with the sale of cannabis.”

The city said it is working with other cities in the Union of Quebec Municipalities to ensure all cities are properly equipped for the changing reality.

“We estimate that Montreal should receive a third of the revenue generated by tax revenues from the sale of cannabis. We also want government contributions to keep pace with the city's revenue and needs," said Beaudry.

Cannabis is set to be legalized in Canada later this year.



To view the report in fill, click here or here.