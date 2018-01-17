

CTV Montreal





Landlords told a parliamentary committee discussing the impending legalization of marijuana that they want the ability to unilaterally alter leases.

The Corporation of real estate owners of Quebec (CORPIQ) told the Quebec City hearing that their members are concerned about the effect of marijuana smoke on rental properties and on tenants.

Spokesperson Hans Brouillette, representing the coalition of 25,000 landlords, said that many existing leases ban smoking but have no specific language concerning marijuana because it has been illegal.

CORPIQ pointed out that while landlords can seek to alter the conditions of a lease, tenants have the right to refuse any such modification. Either side can then ask the Regie du logement to rule on the matter.

Brouillette also said that landlords are glad Quebec is not going to permit individuals to grow cannabis at home, but said because Health Canada has been issuing permits allowing people to grow medical marijuana, there has been a lot of confusion.

CORPIQ is therefore calling on Health Canada to stop issuing permits allowing people to grow marijuana at home, saying that practice will no longer be necessary.