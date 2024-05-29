Laval Rocket head coach accepts contract extension

Head coach Jean-François Houle has agreed to a multi-season contract extension with the Laval Rocket, announced John Sedgwick, general manager of the Montreal Canadiens' club-school, in a press release Wednesday.

Sedgwick also announced that assistant coach Martin Laperrière, goaltending coach Marco Marciano and video coach Charles Juneau have also accepted multi-year contract extensions.

"Jean-François Houle has done an excellent job as head coach of the Laval Rocket since he was hired in 2021. He and his team have demonstrated their ability to balance team performance and player development, establishing both a competitive and ideal environment for the growth of our prospects,” said Sedgwick.

Houle will discuss his contract extension with members of the media Wednesday afternoon.

Houle, 49, spent the last three seasons as head coach of the Rocket. During that time, the team maintained a 105-86-25 record. The head coach led his team to the Calder Cup semi-finals in 2021-2022, when the Rocket made its first appearance in the American Hockey League playoffs.

Houle also served as head coach for five seasons with two QMJHL teams, the Lewiston MAINEiacs (2009-2010 and 2010-2011) and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (2011-2012 to 2013-2014).

His coaching career took off in 2003, when he returned to Clarkson University in the NCAA's ECAC Conference, this time as assistant coach of the Golden Knights.



