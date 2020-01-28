MONTREAL -- Laval police are looking for possible victims of a man charged with sexually assaulting minors in his home in the 1980s.

On July 23, 2019, police arrested 59-year-old Michel Ianiri for sexual assaults allegedly committed during the years 1986 to 1990.

At the time, the man, who went by the name Mike, managed an arcade on Laurel Blvd. in the Laval-des-Rapides area.

Witnesses told police the suspect allegedly lured underage youths to his home to use drugs and take part in sexual touching.

The victims were mainly young men, police said.

Investigators have reason to believe there could be more victims.

Ianiri appeared at the Laval courthouse Sept. 18 to face several charges, including sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual contact. He was released with conditions and is scheduled to return to court March 24.

Anyone who was a victim of this man is asked to contact police to file an official complaint by calling the Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and mentioning the file LVL- 180628-034.