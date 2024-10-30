Laval police arrest teen after online 'threats' triggered high school lockdown

Laval police arrested a 13-year-old after online "threats" triggered a lockdown at a high school.

Police say they were alerted to the post circulating on social media on Oct. 21 and different police squads made sure the school was secure before arresting the teen.

He was released under condition to appear before the Court of Quebec’s youth division, but there is no set date as police are still investigating.

Police did not confirm on what platform the threats were posted or what was said.

This is the latest development in a string of high school lockdowns due to threats in the Montreal area.

On Monday, St-Agathe High School went under lockdown also due to "threats posted on social media."

Laval police arrested a 14-year-old on Oct. 17 after four different high schools went under lockdown in two weeks due to “threatening” phone calls. The threats all proved unfounded.

It’s unclear whether the 14-year-old was tied to more than one of those calls.

The latest arrest was not connected to previous lockdowns, said Laval police spokesperson Erika Landry.

“We want to remind people that the starting age for legal action is 12 years old, so any teenager or any person that initiates a 911 call or a false investigation could be facing charges,” said Landry.

“Everything can be traced with technology. Anything written or a phone call, it can always be traced.”

She urged parents to talk to their teens, keep an eye on their social media, and to not shy away from using parental controls.