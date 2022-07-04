Laval police arrest man for pimping and human trafficking

Police are asking anyone with information about a man suspected of pimping and human trafficking in Laval to contact authorities.

Laval police (SPL) reported on Monday that Curtis Bartlett, a 27-year-old suspect, was arrested last Wednesday by investigators from the sex crimes unit.

Last May, police information suggested that the suspect was active in sexual exploitation and drug trafficking in Laval and that he maintained control over several women working in the sex trade, some of whom were underage.

Police learned that Bartlett would initially present himself as a client to his victims and that under the guise of a wealthy and benevolent man, he would offer them a prosperous future. Police say he provided them with a large quantity of drugs.

𝗔𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲 𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘅𝗲́𝗻𝗲́𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗺𝗲 🚨

Le 29 juin dernier, des enquêteurs du SPL ont procédé à l'arrestation de Curtis Bartlett, 29 ans, pour traite de personne et proxénétisme.

➕𝙙'𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤 : https://t.co/Rb5MGsSF1y pic.twitter.com/8ihxRWCUBf — Police Laval (@policelaval) July 4, 2022

The SPL investigation also shows that although he was arrested for drug trafficking last May, Bartlett did not comply with his release conditions.

The individual is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday. He faces charges of pimping, trafficking in persons under the age of 18, advertising for sexual services, obtaining sexual services and breach of conditions.

The suspect is currently in custody.