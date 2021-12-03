MONTREAL -- A 42-year-old Laval, Que. man has been arrested after allegedly posting threats against health-care workers administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Radio-Canada reported the man appeared to be a follower of a Canadian contingency of the QAnon conspiracy theory led in part by Romana Didulo, a B.C. woman who calls herself the "Queen of Canada," who was also reportedly detained Thursday by the RCMP's national security team, INSET.

In a private Telegram chat room, the Laval man shared a press release for a vaccination program at his daughter's school, Radio-Canada reported.

Along with the release, he reportedly wrote, "It's time to go hunting bang bang."

Laval police said they took the man's remarks "seriously and immediately opened a case."

On Dec. 2, he was arrested and met with investigators before being released on the promise to reappear in court.

Anyone with information concerning threats of this kind is asked to contact police confidentially by calling the Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by dialing 911 and mentioning the LVL file 211126-085.

More details to come.