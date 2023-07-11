Laurentian Bank announces it is putting itself up for sale

Laurentian Bank is putting itself up for sale. It is launching a strategic review process that could lead to the sale of the regional bank.

The financial institution, officially based in Montreal but managed from Toronto, made the announcement in a press release after the close of trading on Tuesday.

"The Bank does not intend to communicate any further information on this subject until the review is completed," the release said.

President and CEO Rania Llewellyn launched a new strategic plan at the end of 2021 to breathe new life into a bank that was losing momentum after the failure of the seven-year transformation plan adopted by her predecessor, François Desjardins, in 2015.

In a banking industry dominated by large financial institutions, Laurentian's size represented a drag, as technology investments are often as significant as for a large institution but spread over a smaller customer base.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 11, 2023.