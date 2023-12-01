'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke right to English service

A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a hospital's ability to offer services in English, which is raising concerns from anglophones.

With only days left before the parliamentary session is set to end before the holiday break, the surprise amendment was introduced Tuesday during a parliamentary committee debate on the proposed legislation, known as Bill 15. The bill has more than 1,200 articles and there have been hundreds of amendments introduced since it was tabled last March.

The new proposal from the government is to revoke a health institution's ability to offer services in a language other than French if the health-care institution is in a minority community that has shrunk below 50 per cent.

The Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN), which represents anglophones communities in the province, said the "last-minute" amendment threatens English-speaking people in Quebec and is calling on the province to not adopt it in its current form.

"We are shocked that Health Minister Christian Dubé would try to drop an amendment like this into Bill 15 at the last moment, days before the government is about to invoke closure to ram this bill through the Nation Assembly," said Eva Ludvig, President of the QCGN, in a statement on Friday.

"This is part of a very nasty pattern with the CAQ: it seems the only way they feel they can protect and promote French in Quebec is to restrict or deny the rights and access to services of the English-speaking community here – even when those minority-language rights are guaranteed by law."

Debate on the amendment was suspended on Thursday as André Fortin, the Quebec Liberal Party's health critic, questioned what threshold the government would use to revoke service in another language than French.

"Honestly, the text of the bill is not clear," Fortin said during the Health and Social Services Committee meeting on Thursday.

Fortin compared the amendment to the language law stripping municipalities of their bilingual status unless a resolution to keep it is adopted, however, in this case he said hospitals do not get the same veto power.

Political analyst and former NDP leader Tom Mulcair told CJAD 800 host Andrew Carter on Friday that, since Bill 101 was adopted, there has never been an attempt to remove the recognition of the right to English service until this week. He applauded Fortin, as well as Quebec Solidaire MNA Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, for challenging the government in the debate.

"They're going to remove access to health and social services in English. [Premier Legault] and the people around him have been denying it up and down, saying it's absolutely not true and, of course, now we have the proof," Mulcair said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.