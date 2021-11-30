MONTREAL -- The threat of an indefinite strike in several of Quebec's public daycares (CPE) is approaching as the main union organizations try to reach an agreement with the Quebec government.

The CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS) is scheduled to begin its indefinite strike Wednesday.

The union noted as of Tuesday, it is still at the negotiating table with government representatives.

The Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance (FIPEQ-CSQ) has not yet announced the date of its proposed unlimited strike, but assures parents it won't be this week.

The union was in negotiations with Quebec officials on Sunday and Monday; it is expected to return to the table on Thursday.

The main issue has now shifted to the salary increases being offered to CPE workers that are not educators, such as kitchen, administrative and maintenance workers.

Quebec has offered a large wage hike to educators because it considers them underpaid, admitting it is worried about a job shortage.

However, the unions point out salary offers to "other" child care workers were lacking.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 30, 2021.