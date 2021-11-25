MONTREAL -- Quebec is calling out to daycare workers after union members from the CSQ adopted an unlimited strike mandate and workers affiliated with the CSN are voting on it on Thursday.

Although no date has been announced for this unlimited strike by the Federation of Early Childhood Educators, Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel expressed her exasperation on Thursday.

"It's time to be reasonable," she told child-care workers.

When asked if she would introduce a special law to prevent a strike, the minister said that this "is certainly part of the tools available," but she said she still believes that an agreement with the union organizations is possible.



The FIPEQ, the daycare union group affiliated to the CSQ, is back at the negotiating table on Thursday.

As for the CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux, it reports "little progress" in its negotiations over the past few days. Its members will vote throughout the day on a mandate for an indefinite strike.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 25, 2021.