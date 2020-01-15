Large pothole closes Parc Avenue
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 10:06PM EST
A hole closed Parc Ave. on Wednesday evening. (Twitter: @ProposMontreal)
MONTREAL -- A small sinkhole--or a large pothole--appeared on Parc Ave. on Wednesday evening, prompting the city to close a section of the street to perform repairs.
City workers closed Parc Ave. in both directions between Sherbrooke St. and Pine Ave.
A perimeter of cones and warning tape surrounded the hole on Wednesday night.
The city of Montreal said Parc Ave. would partially reopen Thursday at 5 a.m. until 8 a.m., after which workers would re-evaluate the damage and perform repairs.