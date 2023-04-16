Large brush fire in Kahnawake mostly under control: firefighters

A large brush fire in Kahnawake is mostly under control as of late Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters in the Mohawk community on Montreal's south shore say one small area was still burning as of 4:30 p.m.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. in an area south of Route 132 and Highway 138 and then spread across old train tracks.

Large plumes of black smoke were visible from across the St. Lawrence River in Montreal.

Kahnawake Peacekeepers spokesperson Kyle Zachary said two trucks from the Kahnawake Fire Brigade were brought in to fight the fire.

The area still burning is surrounded by water, so it's unlikely the fire will spread again, said Zachary.

Locals are asked to avoid the area.

Zachary said the recent hot weather likely contributed to the blaze, explaining that "even a cigarette" could cause such a fire in these conditions.

This is the twelfth forest fire in Quebec in 2023. The average for this time of year is ten, according to the Forest Fire Protection Agency (SOPFEU).