MONTREAL -- The birthing centre at Lakeshore Hospital in Montreal's West Island will be closed this weekend except for emergencies.

The West Island health and social services centre (CIUSSS-OIM) said that the administration reorganized services temporarily beginning Friday night and lasting until Monday at 8 a.m. The reorganization was necessary, the CIUSSS said, due to lack of staff.

"Moms and families will not be left on their own," said spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache . "Cases that require priority and urgent care will be seen promptly."

The delivery room was only affected Friday night, and has been back to normal service since 8 a.m. Saturday. The neonatal care unit will resume services on Monday.

All patients will be redirected to the birthing units at the LaSalle Hospital (about 25 minutes away) and St. Mary's Hospital (about 20 minutes away).