Lacolle border crossing closed Monday morning due to pavement issue
As the gradual arrival of the summer holidays increases road traffic to the United States, one of the main border crossings linking Canada and the United States is unable to serve travellers on Monday.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that all lanes at the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing are closed to traffic due to a pavement failure.
The crossing leads to Champlain, New York, and connects Highway 15 in Quebec with Highway 87 in the United States.
The agency is asking motorists to use the Saint-Armand entry point in Montérégie, which leads to Highway 89 in the United States.
The CBSA's brief communication suggests that the same notice is being sent to truck drivers, who usually use the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle crossing in large numbers.
It was not known early on Monday morning what caused the break in the highway or how long it would take for the situation to be restored.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 3, 2023.
