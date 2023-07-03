Lacolle border crossing closed Monday morning due to pavement issue

The U.S. border crossing is seen Monday, August 9, 2021 in Lacolle, Que., south of Montreal.The U.S border remains closed to non-essential travel as Canada re-opens its border to fully vaccinated Americans.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz The U.S. border crossing is seen Monday, August 9, 2021 in Lacolle, Que., south of Montreal.The U.S border remains closed to non-essential travel as Canada re-opens its border to fully vaccinated Americans.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5

The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with families in a Co-Op grocery store during an organized media event in Regina, Thursday, April 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon