MONTREAL -- Former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has quickly landed on his feet after being fired by the team just over a month ago.

The Los Angeles Kings announced Sunday that Bergevin has joined the organization as a senior advisor to the general manager.

When the 2021-22 season began, Bergevin was in his 10th year as general manager of the Canadiens. Previously, he had spent seven seasons as an executive with the Chicago Blackhawks, including as assistant general manager in 2011-12.

“I enjoyed my time away from field hockey, but I’m excited to join the Kings and have an active role in helping the team achieve its goals," said Bergevin.

Bergevin enjoyed a 20-season career as an NHL defenseman, scoring 181 points in 1191 games with the Blackhawks, New York Islanders, Hartford Whalers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks.

